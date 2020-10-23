LNG BUNKER WEEKLY: Japan conducts first ship-to-ship bunkering; GAC, Pilot sign HOA

The Singapore LNG bunker fuel price was assessed at $8.732/MMBtu, maintaining a $1.975/MMBtu spread to the JKM. The JKM for December was assessed at $6.757/ MMBtu. The market backwardation over the December-January period widened on a softer January derivatives market while December remained tight, with physical offers going past the $7/MMBtu mark on lingering supply concerns at the US Sabine Pass and Cameron.

** Japan has conducted the country’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Chubu region through the Central LNG joint venture, power utility and energy trader Jera said Oct. 21. Central LNG-owned LNG bunkering vessel Kaguya supplied LNG fuel to Sakura Leader, the first large LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier, or PCTC, operated by Japanese shipping conglomerate NYK on Oct. 20.

Europe

** The Rotterdam LNG bunker fuel price was assessed at Eur21.825/ MWh Oct. 21, against a NWE DES of Eur15.038/MWh for cargoes delivered into Northwest Europe, maintaining a spread of Eur6.787/MWh.

** Throughput at the UAE’s Fujairah has bounced back to levels before COVID-19 slammed business in April, after hitting a record high in February, according to Martijn Heijboer, the port’s business development manager. The pandemic had “very little” impact on bunkering at the port, though it is not growing at the moment, he said. He did not provide figures. Fujairah should also expand into LNG, he continued, adding that Horizon was interested in investing in LNG and developing it at Fujairah. The port reports weekly oil products inventories and is looking to offer more data on bunkering and other commodities, Heijboer said.

** GAC Bunker Fuels and Texas-based LNG solutions company Pilot have executed a heads of agreement for the provision of LNG bunker in the proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port terminal project, GAC said Oct. 20. Under the agreement, Pilot will provide LNG as a marine fuel to GAC on a DES basis for its customers in the complex, which includes the ports of Houston, Galveston and Texas City, as well as Galveston Offshore Lightering Area on a long-term basis. GAC Bunker Fuels is the world’s only bunkering company with an integrated ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certification for bunker procurement that also covers LNG as a marine fuel. In July, Pilot announced it would develop a dedicated LNG bunker terminal on Pelican Island, Texas and will be in operation by 2024, with a final investment decision due in 2021.

Source: Platts