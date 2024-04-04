LNG Bunkering Vessel KEYS Azalea Delivered Japan’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel in Kyushu and Setouchi Area, Equipped with Dual-Fuel Engines

A ceremony for the LNG bunkering vessel* “KEYS Azalea” was held on March 28 at the Yamatomachi Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Yamaguchi Prefecture to mark the vessel’s delivery. Officials from KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation (KEYS)** and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) attended and prayed for the vessel’s safe voyage.

KEYS, a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD., and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd., will be the first to operate in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas. (Related press releases were issued on March 29, 2022, and July 12, 2023.)

KEYS Azalea will provide domestic coastal transport of LNG to consumers in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas and LNG bunkering for oceangoing vessels calling ports in the region. This is Japan’s first LNG bunkering project to supply LNG to vessels in this vast area. The construction of the ship was funded by a subsidy adopted under MLIT’s FY2021 LNG Bunkering Base Formation Project.***

KEYS Azalea is Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use both LNG and heavy oil as fuel for the main power generation system.

The four companies and KEYS will continue to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions toward realizing a carbon-neutral society.

Vessel Particulars

LOA: 82.4 meters

Beam: 18.2 meters

Draft: 4.8 meters

Gross Tonnage: 4,744 tons

LNG Loadable Capacity: 3,500 cubic meters

Driving Power: Electricity (dual-fuel engine (consuming LNG or fuel oil))

Builder: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha