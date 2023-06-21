LNG/C “Aristarchos’’ flies the Greek flag

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has successfully completed the registration process of the LNG Carrier ‘Aristarchos’ (‘ΑΡΙΣΤΑΡΧΟΣ’) to the Greek registry. ‘Aristarchos’ is now sailing around the world flying the Greek flag.

The ‘Aristarchos’ was built in 2021 at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea and has a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. It is a new-generation, high-efficiency vessel equipped with XDF engines, state-of-the-art systems including an air lubrication system, increased load limits (over 99%) and dual-fuel engines. The advanced technology and environmentally friendly features are another milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and shipping.

The change of flag on the ‘Aristarchos’ took place at the port of Taichung in Taiwan, in the presence of the Consular Port Authority of Tokyo, the Master of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Mr. G. Mandalakis.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (“Capital Gas”) is a ship management service provider, currently managing a fleet of 20 LNG Carriers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.4 million cubic meters and a total dwt of 1.6 million tons. The fleet under management includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P. and vessels on order.

Source: Capital Gas Ship Management Corp