Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / LNG cargo destined to Italy via Suez Canal cancelled, Edison says

LNG cargo destined to Italy via Suez Canal cancelled, Edison says

in Freight News 24/01/2024

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo scheduled to arrive at an offshore terminal in Italy’s Rovigo via the Suez Canal has been cancelled, Italian energy group Edison said on Wednesday.

According to a message posted by Edison on Italy’s electricity market manager (GME) platform, the cargo was due to arrive by Feb. 5.

Edison, which has a long-term supply contract with Qatar, declined to give further details on the issue.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software