LNG cargo destined to Italy via Suez Canal cancelled, Edison says

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo scheduled to arrive at an offshore terminal in Italy’s Rovigo via the Suez Canal has been cancelled, Italian energy group Edison said on Wednesday.

According to a message posted by Edison on Italy’s electricity market manager (GME) platform, the cargo was due to arrive by Feb. 5.

Edison, which has a long-term supply contract with Qatar, declined to give further details on the issue.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)