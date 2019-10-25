LNG carriers to be equipped with TMC compressors

TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) has signed a contract to supply a complete marine compressed air system and associated equipment to four of TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd’s LNG carriers currently under construction.

The four LNG carriers are being built at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea.

TMC’s scope of supply is to provide 2 x control air compressors, 1 x service air compressor, , and 2 x N2 (nitrogen) feed air compressors for each of the four vessels. For the vessels being built by HHI, TMC will also supply 2 x SCR (selective catalytic reduction) compressors.

TMC’s contract value is undisclosed.

“In almost all tenders we participate in, shipowners increasingly emphasise energy and fuel efficiency as well as lifetime cost of the equipment. As our compressed air systems are designed to keep operating expenditure to a minimum, and solely for marine and offshore applications, we have become a favoured supplier in the LNG segment,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Each vessel will have a storage capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and be equipped with efficient XDF propulsion.

The four LNG carriers will enter into long-term time charter contracts with Shell once they are delivered in 2020/2021.

In June 2018, TMC won a contract to supply a complete marine compressed air system to three LNG carriers that Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is building for TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd.

“We are very proud to win our second substantial contract to deliver marine compressors to TMS Cardiff Gas’ LNG carriers,” says Tanum.

TMS Cardiff Gas, established in 2011, is an operator and manager with a fleet of 16 modern LNG carriers.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors