LNG-fueled Car Carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle Capacity Delivered

A car carrier with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles has recently been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE). The vessel is mainly fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has been constructed at the Marugame Headquarters of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding).

A naming ceremony was held on the day of the delivery, and the vessel was named POSEIDON HIGHWAY (the “Vessel”) by Mr. Kyogo Onoue, Chief Officer of the TPS Group, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota).

LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%. This is also a next-generation environment-friendly vessel that is expected to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% by using EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) in addition to LNG fuel. It is equipped with the dual-fuel electronic control engine “6S60ME-C10.5-GI-EGRBP” by MAN Energy Solutions.

Also, with regard to fire safety measures that “K” LINE has been working on for some time, this is the first of its new car carriers to acquire the ClassNK notations (Fire Fighting) (Electric Vehicle). Including this Vessel, five car carriers operated by “K” LINE have acquired notations.

In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 -Blue Seas for the Future-*¹, it has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% compared with 2008, surpassing the IMO target of a 40% improvement. Furthermore, it sets its new target for 2050 as “The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions.” As an action plan, it will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets it has established.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha