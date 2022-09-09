LNG-fueled Tugboat Ishin Undergoes LNG Bunkering Trial in Tomakomai Port

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it cooperated an LNG bunkering trial in Tomakomai Port, jointly conducted by Tomakomai Port Authority (President, Mayor of Tomakomai City: Hirofumi Iwakura; Address: Tomakomai-City, Hokkaido) and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Masahiro Fujita; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). The trial involved the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin (Note 1), owned by MOL and operated by its Group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd. (President: Tetsuro Nishio; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Kobe), which was used for LNG bunkering.

In addition, MOL Group MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd. (President: Takashi Nakashima; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) cooperated on maritime consulting services for the trial.

The Ishin is currently engaged in escorting large freighters and other vessels during port calling in/out operations, mainly in Port of Sakai-Semboku, Osaka. This is the third LNG bunkering trial for the tug, following earlier trials in Kobe and Nagoya. The LNG fuel was supplied by the truck-to-ship system (Note 2) using tanker trucks, which is also used to supply LNG at Sakai-Semboku.

The MOL Group has moved forward with the “adoption of clean alternative energy” strategy toward de-carbonization/low carbonization in line with “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1,” established in June 2021, with the aim of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

LNG fuel is expected to achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, for example, about 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) in comparison to conventional fuel oils. The MOL Group has promoted the introduction of LNG-fueled vessels as “a currently feasible initiative on reducing GHG emissions.” The group continually strives to achieve a low- and decarbonized society through its concerted efforts.

(Note 2) The truck-to-ship LNG bunkering procedure supplies LNG fuel from an LNG truck on shore.

Source: MOL