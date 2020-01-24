LNG in the era of decarbonization: the 6th International LNG Congress 2020 brings up environmental questions

The 6th International LNG Congress 2020 will take place on 2nd-3rd of March in Brussels, Belgium. During the Congress gas majors, governmental authorities, EPCs, LNG shipping companies, LNG associations and end users will share experience according to the questions dedicated to the global environment in regards to LNG industry.

Decision makers of the industry, among which Herbert Boender (Operations Director at Rolande LNG), Francisco de la Flor (Director of Regulation at Enagas), Lorenzo Maggioni (Head R&D at Consorzio Italiano Biogas (CIB), Stig Hagen (Managing Partner at Kanfer Shipping) will discuss the topics of:

potential environmental effect LNG infrastructure can provide

steps that we have to take as LNG business to come to the next level

methods of making LNG industry greener

Bio-LNG development

emission reducing technologies

how to reduce the infrastructure cost to stay competitive in the gas to power market

To gain more information about the 6th International LNG Congress and check the content of other sessions request full business program on the website: https://bit.ly/2RFHnSZ

Source: BGS Group