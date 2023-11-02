LNG Newbuildings Dominate a Lackluster Market

Newbuilding activity has “died” down this past week, apart from LNG contracting. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “LNG carrier contracting had a big week, with an order for two carriers coming to light from Celsius Tankers. The owner has a modest existing LNG fleet, two vessels set to join by the end of this year, and then 8 vessels on order with Samsung, and now 4 vessels on order from CMHI. In the dry sector, the market was quiet, with one deal to report from Italy’s Manisa, a shortsea shipping focused owner. The vessels sit in the middle of the owners fleet and have a particular focus on efficiency. On the tanker side, we saw a further contracting linked to JP Morgan, for two methanol-DF MR tankers. These 2 latest vessels take the total count in this series to 6 vessels. The company has already made some moves in terms of alternative fuels”, the shipbroker said.

In a similar note this week, shipbroker added that “with the exception of LNG carriers activity was scarce. There were rumours that around 20 further LNG carriers were ordered in S Korea for a Qatar gas project, deliveries could span up to 2029. JP Morgan optioned 2 x 50,000dwt MR2 DF methanol at GSI in China for a price reported at $50 mln, deliveries in 2026 and 2027”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied said that “secondhand sales on the dry side outpaced the tanker sales for yet another week and narrowed the gap between the number of dry/wet sales seen over the past four weeks. For Capesize and Panamax vessels around the 15 year mark have seen the greatest price rises over the past month, with owners preferring older tonnage potentially hoping to capitalise on the current freight market. That being said, the number of Capesize sales appears to have been in a declining phase over the past couple of weeks, despite the spot market, perhaps a sign that owners sensed the correction that we witnessed last week. In the tanker market, product carriers continue to dominate—Oct MR sales are almost double the number of Nov transactions— although developments in the Middle East and their effect on earnings could put the spotlight back onto dirty trading tankers”.

Banchero Costa added that “two Japanese Kamsarmaxes were sold at similar valuations: the ASL NEPTUNE 82,000 dwt 2009 built Oshima and the STL MIRACLE 82,000 dwt 2008 built Oshima are rumoured sold to Greek buyers at $16.2 mln and $15.3 mln respectively. The Crown 58 ROTTERDAM PEARL 58,000 dwt 2010 Yangzhou Dayang was reported sold in the mid/high $13s mln to undisclosed buyers; the exact sistership HANSEATIC EAGLE was reported sold in September at $12.2 mln. In the Handysize segment, the Chinese owned TS ALPHA 38,000 dwt 2015 built Shanhaiguan was rumoured sold at $17.3 mln; as a matter of comparison, Swire Shipping sold in September three sistership 39,000 dwt 2015 built in Chengxi at $19.5 mln each. The Japanese OHBS MIGHTY MAUD 32,000 dwt 2007 built Kanda was reported sold to undisclosed buyers at $9 mln.

On the Tankers side, last week was especially active for MRs. 2 x 50,000 dwt 2013 built STX – BWTS fitted, the JAMES COOK and the NORD STEADY were sold at $34.5 mln each, to Indian and Greek buyers. This indicates a price increase considering that during week 40 the EVINOS 50,000 dwt 2013 built STX was sold at $33.7 mln. In line with the first sales, the STI AMBER 50,000 dwt 2012 built Hyundai Mipo was reported sold to undisclosed buyers at $33.9 mln: unlike the previous ones, she is both BWTS and Scrubber fitted. On larger units, the 19 years old 4 x MAN diesel engine ATLANTIC FRONTIER 185,000 dwt 2004 built Nassco (USA) was sold to Greek Buyers at $50 mln. Greek buyers were reported to be behind the en bloc sale of 4 x Stainless Steel chemical tankers around 9,000 dwt 2006/2009 Shin Kurushima at $43 mln (EASTERN NEPTUNE – EASTERN OASIS – EASTERN PROSPERITY – EASTER QUEST)”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide