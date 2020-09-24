LNG-Ready Terminal guidance completes suite of tools designed by IAPH for LNG bunkering operations at ports

Guidance now available on procedural and operational preparedness to assure a safe terminal handling of LNG-fuelled vessels.

Experts from an IAPH working group have compiled, completed and published its LNG Ready Terminal guidance tool.

It details procedures and operational preparedness actions of terminals to assure a safe handling of LNG-fuelled vessels, including a safe ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG-fuelled vessels alongside the terminal.

It is the latest in a series of tools designed by IAPH member experts to equip port authorities with the necessary instruments to ensure safe bunkering of LNG in response to the increasing uptake of LNG-fuelled newbuild and retrofitted vessels calling at their ports. This is thanks to the work of the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) working group participants of thirteen member ports. The tools all are the result of translating the concepts of system safety, spatial allocation and operational safety into practical instruments.

Port of Rotterdam’s Cees Boon, lead on the LNG Ready Terminal tool, offered his thanks to the cooperation with the terminal operators and commented: “This sought-after tool is now available for ports to use and completes the IAPH suite of tools for LNG bunkering”.

The tools have been developed over an eight-year time period during which LNG-fuelled vessels have become an increasingly-familiar site at ports, with first bunkering operations taking place from truck to vessel since 2012. The trend is now pointing towards ship-to-ship bunkering, with numerous terminals in Europe, Asia and North America looking at hosting both visiting and resident LNG bunker barges and vessels.

The Clean Marine Fuels working group will now be focusing on applying relevant knowhow gained from developing licensing, audit and bunker checklist tools to upcoming alternative fuels.

Peter Alkema, Chair of the Clean Marine Fuels working group commented : “We have a good mix of experts from Europe, the Americas and Asia who have been working together for some time on highly technical projects destined for IAPH member ports looking to serve vessels with alternatives to heavy fuel oil. By working together as international ports, and by cooperating with other environmental initiatives in the maritime industry such as the Getting to Zero coalition, IMO Green Voyage and the World Ports Climate Action Program, we are driven to advance the maritime industry’s transition towards cleaner fuels.”

Source: IAPH