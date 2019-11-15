LNG Shipping: Awilco LNG Group Expects Balanced Tonnage Demand and Supply Moving Forward

The Awilco LNG Group reported net freight income of MUSD 6.3 (MUSD 2.7 in Q2 2019) and EBITDA of MUSD 7.4 (MUSD (0.2) in Q2 2019).

90 % utilisation on the WilPride, WilForce off-hire and idle following the collision in May 2019.

On 9 July WilPride was delivered on an 8-month time charter contract to an oil and gas major. The vessel is expected to contribute an annualised EBITDA of about MUSD 23 during the charter period.

On 2 August 2019 a term sheet for the refinancing of the Company’s two vessels was agreed and signed with CCB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (CCBFL). On 18 October 2019 the facility was credit approved. The sale/leaseback facility has a 10-year tenor and is expected to enable a full take out of the Company’s current sale/leaseback facilities at attractive terms. The facility is expected to close in Q4 2019 / Q1 2020 subject to documentation and customary closing conditions.

WilForce completed repairs at yard in Singapore in mid-September. Loss of hire insurance at USD 65,000 per day compensated for some of the lost time charter hire in the period. Awilco LNG has a substantial claim towards the ship responsible for the collision. Settlement and collection of the claim is expected to take some time.

Financial Review

Freight income for the quarter was MUSD 6.7, up from MUSD 3.9 in Q2 2019. The whole amount was attributable to WilPride which was delivered on an 8-month contract on 9 July. Subsequent to being struck by another vessel end of May 2019, WilForce was off-hire until repairs were completed in midSeptember. Loss of hire insurance at USD 65,000 per day compensated for some of the lost time charter hire in the off-hire period, totaling MUSD 4.4 in the third quarter and MUSD 1.1 in Q2 2019 (presented as other income in the income statement). Fleet utilisation for the quarter ended at 45 % compared to 56 % in the previous quarter due to the extensive off-hire on the WilForce following the collision (not including offhire days covered by loss of hire insurance).

Voyage related expenses amounted to MUSD 0.4, down from MUSD 1.1 in Q2 2019. Operating expenses were MUSD 2.3 in the quarter compared to MUSD 2.7 in Q2 2019. Total expenses towards repairs of vessel damage regarding machinery and collision damage to the WilForce was MUSD 0.6 in Q3 (MUSD 5.6 Q2 2019). Corresponding hull & machinery insurance claims totaling MUSD 0.4 was recognised as other income in Q3 2019 (MUSD 6.0 in Q2 2019). Administration expenses were MUSD 0.8 in Q3 compared to MUSD 0.7 in Q2 2019. EBITDA for the quarter was MUSD 7.4 (MUSD (0.2) Q2 2019) and depreciation for the quarter was MUSD 3.3, same as in Q2 2019. Net financial items were MUSD (5.2) compared to MUSD (5.1) in Q2 2019. Interest expenses on the WilForce and WilPride financial leases amounted to MUSD 5.2, same as in Q2 2019. Loss for the period was MUSD 1.1 compared to MUSD 8.6 in Q2 2019.

Statement of financial position

Book value of vessels was MUSD 353.3 as at 30 September 2019 (MUSD 356.5 Q2 2019). Total current assets were MUSD 23.8 as at 30 September 2019 (MUSD 30.1 Q2 2019), including insurance claims of MUSD 5.1 relating to repairs and loss of hire on the WilForce (MUSD 6.7 Q2 2019) and cash and cash equivalents MUSD 14.0 (MUSD 16.4 Q2 2019). Total equity as at 30 September 2019 was MUSD 102.6 (MUSD 103.7 Q2 2019). Total current liabilities were MUSD 274.1 as at 30 September 2019 (MUSD 282.5 Q2 2019), of which MUSD 262.2 was related to the WilForce and WilPride financial lease liabilities (MUSD 264.1 Q2 2019) and MUSD 4.7 provisions for repair of WilForce (MUSD 8.9 Q2 2019). Total deferred bareboat hire towards the financial leases was MUSD 26.6 as at 30 September 2019 (MUSD 24.6 Q2 2019), which is included in the total financial lease liabilities above. The repurchase obligations for WilForce and WilPride mature 31.12.2019 plus/minus 60 days in the Group’s favour. On 2 August 2019 a term sheet for the refinancing of the Company’s two vessels was agreed and signed with CCB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (CCBFL). On 18 October 2019 the facility was credit approved. The sale/leaseback facility has a 10-year tenor and is expected to enable a full take out of the Company’s current sale/leaseback facilities at attractive terms. The facility is expected to close in Q4 2019 / Q1 2020 subject to documentation and customary closing conditions, see note 4 for further information.

ORGANISATION

The principal activity of Awilco LNG ASA and its subsidiaries is to invest in and operate LNG transportation vessels. Technical and commercial management of the fleet is performed from the Group’s office in Oslo, Norway. The Group has 8 employees and Awilco LNG purchases certain administrative and sub-management technical services from two companies in the Awilhelmsen Group; Awilhelmsen Management AS and Awilco Technical Services AS, see note 6 for further details.

VESSEL CONTRACT STATUS

WilPride was delivered 9 July 2019 on an 8-month time charter contract to an oil and gas major and is expected to be redelivered in March 2020. WilForce is trading in the spot/short term market.

OUTLOOK

Spot shipping rates are currently reported at about USD 117,500 per day on average. Last year’s high in the spot market was largely demand driven due to up-stocking ahead of winter in the Far East. The story this year is so far completely different as demand has been muted in the Far East and the firm shipping market at time of writing is largely a result of the exceptional growth in LNG volumes. Europe’s gas storage is full, available vessels in all basins is limited and about 25 LNG carriers are currently used for storage, illustrating the value of LNG carriers as storage in periods of market imbalances. Over 100 MTPA of new LNG production capacity under construction is expected to start up the next five years.

Tonnage demand and supply appear balanced going forward, noting that about 50 % of the new production capacity is being built in the US, which may underpin demand for LNG carriers beyond current fleet and orderbook. However, periods of volatility and seasonality should be expected. Natural gas is currently priced less than half of oil on an energy equivalent basis. Increasing global focus and awareness on environmental issues coupled with the current low gas price is expected to trigger further growth in the share of gas in the global energy mix. The Company’s refinancing has been secured on attractive terms and is expected to close in Q4 2019 / Q1 2020. Efforts to consolidate with other ship owners are still ongoing, however, outcome of these discussions is still unclear. Awilco LNG has one vessel on contract until March 2020 and is well positioned in this growing market.

Source: Awilco LNG Group