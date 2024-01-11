LNG Shipping: China’s Imports Post Strong Increase During 2023
According to Banchero Costa, “in 2023, the USA exported 88.9 mln tonnes of LNG, which represented a +12.0% y-o-y increase from the 79.4 mln tonnes shipped in 2022. This is also a significant increase from the 72.5 mln t exported by the USA in 2021 and 48.2 mln t in 2020. Australia shipped 80.8 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023, -0.6% y-o-y. Qatar exported 78.6 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023, -1.6% y-o-y. Russia shipped 30.9 mln tonnes in 2023, down -6.1% y-o-y from a record 32.9 mln t in 2022, but still above the 30.3 mln t in 2021. The European Union remains the world’s largest importer of LNG. In 2023, the EU imported 102.0 mln tonnes of LNG, up +1.9% y-o-y, accounting for 25.0% of global LNG imports. Mainland China imported 71.6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2023, +11.4% y-o-y from 64.3 mln t in 2022, but below the 79.0 mln t in 2021. Japan imported 66.9 mln t in 2023, down -9.2% y-o-y. South Korea imported 45.5 mln t in 2023, down – 3.5% y-o-y. India imported 21.1 mln t in 2023, up +10.3% y-o-y. The United Kingdom imported 14.9 mln t in 2023, down -22.9% y-o-y.”
The shipbroker added that “in 2021, Mainland China emerged briefly as the largest importer of LNG in the world, with a 20.7% share. In 2021, China’s imports jumped by +17.8% y-o-y to 79.1 mln tonnes. It overtook Japan, which in 2021 recorded a more modest +2.8% y-o-y increase to 76.5 mln tonnes. In 2022, however, there was a dramatic turnaround, as high gas prices and weak manufacturing due to COVID-19 lockdowns reduced demand for the fuel, whilst Western Europe rushed to replace pipeline gas supply from Russia. In 2022, China’s LNG imports declined by -18.7% y-o-y to 64.3 mln t, from 79.0 mln tonnes in 2021. As such, it was again overtaken by a more stable Japan, which recorded a modest -3.8% y-o-y decline to 73.6 mln t, from 76.5 mln t in 2021. Also, both China and Japan got leapfrogged in 2022 by the European Union, whose LNG imports surged by +67.6% y-o-y to 100.1 mln tonnes, from 59.7 mln t in 2021”.
“In 2023, Chinese imports rebounded strongly by +11.4% y-o-y to 71.6 mln t as Zero-Covid got shelved, but it was not enough to overtake EU imports. In terms of sources for LNG shipments into China, there has also been a big reshuffle, largely driven by geopolitical factors. In Jan-Dec 2023, China imported 25.1 mln tonnes of LNG from Australia, up +12.5% y-o-y from 22.4 mln tonnes in 2022. This was still well below the 31.0 mln t imported from Australia in 2021, and follows a dramatic -27.8% y-o-y decline in 2022. Australia remains the top supplier to China, with a 35.1% in 2023. Shipments from Qatar to China increased +5.9% y-o-y in 2023 to 16.6 mln t, building on the +76.4% yo-y surge recorded in 2022. Qatar now accounts for 23.2% of China’s total LNG imports in 2023. Imports to China from ASEAN (Malaysia and Indonesia) declined by -0.9% y-o-y in 2023 to 11.8 mln t. Volumes from Russia to China increased last year by +5.5% y-o-y to 6.1 mln t from 5.8 mln t in 2022. Finally, shipments from the USA to China rebounded by +46.8% y-o-y to 3.0 mln t in 2023”, Banchero Costa concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide