LNG Shipping Index: Minimal growth hides various stock movements

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping sector, added 0.2 point, or 0.33%, last week.

The reason is the different development of shares of every contributor of the index. The largest growth achieved Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) with 6.8% and Flex LNG (FLNG) with 6%. SM Korea Line Corporation (SM KLC) contributed the most to the declines, writing off over 9%, and MISC Berhad, which lost 7%.

US stocks represented by ETF SPY rose 0.1%, very similar to the UP World LNG Shipping Index. Both UP Index and ETF SPY are shown on the chart below.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com