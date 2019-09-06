LNG Shipping Market Dynamics Favorable

The market for LNG ships remains in positive territory. In a recent market analysis, LNG ship owner Awilco LNG noted that “according to Fearnleys LNG the continued growth in LNG production led to an 18 % increase in global LNG trade in Q2 y-o-y and close to 14 % in the first six months of the year vs last year. Global gas prices continued their downward trajectory and convergence in the quarter due to high growth in supply with demand struggling to keep up, which although not supportive of inter basin arbitrage trade is positive in the longer term for the uptake of gas in the global energy mix as a clean and competitive source of energy. FE gas prices started the quarter at USD 5.1/MMBTU and ended at USD 4.5/MMBTU, whereas UK NBP started Q2 at USD 5.1/MMBTU and closed at USD 3.5/MMBTU. Henry Hub opened at USD 2.8/MMBTU and closed at USD 2.3/MMBTU. Due to a relatively mild winter and first half of summer in the Far East, coupled with higher nuclear power generation in Japan and South Korea, most of the new LNG production in the first six months of 2019 was shipped to Europe, negatively impacting average trading distances.

The ship owners added that “total shipping demand grew about 7 % in the first half of 2019 according to Fearnleys LNG, compared to a fleet growth of 9 %. According to Fearnleys LNG headline spot TFDE day rates started the quarter at USD 36,000 and USD 37,000 per day West and East of Suez respectively, and gradually increased to USD 50,000 and USD 40,000 respectively end Q2. Imports to South Korea and Japan decreased by 11 % and 8 % y-o-y respectively, whereas imports to India were flat. LNG imports to China increased by about 20 % in H1 2019 y-o-y to 29 MT, which is more than the amount of LNG China imported in the whole of 2016. A total of 20 MTPA of new LNG production capacity is expected to commence production in 2019, followed by 80 MTPA under construction with startup 2020 to 2024. Final investment decisions (FIDs) on new LNG production plants totaling 50 MTPA has been sanctioned the last 12 months, representing 15 % of total LNG trade in 2018. In Q2 2019 FIDs were concluded on Sabine Pass T6 (4.5 MTPA) and Mozambique LNG (12.9 MTPA) and industry analysts Rystad Energy expects a total of 103 MTPA of greenfield LNG projects to be sanctioned in 2019. According to market analysts over 840 MTPA of new LNG production is in various stages of planning. 20 vessels were delivered in the first six months of 2019 and a further 19 vessels are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2019. Year to date 28 vessels have been ordered of which 16 are assumed speculative. According to shipbrokers the current orderbook for LNG vessels above 150,000 cbm (excl. FSRU and FLNG) is 107 vessels, of which about 40 are assumed available for contract. 40 vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2020, 43 in 2021 and 13 in 2022” Awilco said.

Meanwhile, “West Africa includes all countries on the west coast of Africa from Mauritania to Nigeria, as well as Mali, Niger and Cape Verde. Among those, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, Republic of Congo are members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) . According to data from the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, in 2018 West Africa was the third largest crude oil global exporter with around 219 million tonnes, after Saudi Arabia (around 367.4 million tonnes) and Russia (around 275.9 million tonnes), and accounted for around 10% of global crude oil export. Last year, West Africa exports, which include intra-Africa trades, increased (+0.4%) marginally over the 219.0 million tonnes recorded in 2017. Most of West African exports comes from Nigeria, Angola and the Republic of Congo”, the company’s analysis said.

It added that “the spectrum of crude oil grades of these OPEC members varies considerably: from the light Qua Iboe and the heavier Forcados of Nigeria, from the Angolan heavy sweat Dalia to the heavy sweet Djeno of Congo. In 2018, around 61% of crude oil exported from West Africa went to China (33%) and Europe (29%). Exports to China, which amounted of 71.9 million tonnes, slightly decreased (-1%) over 2017. Within West Africa, Angola plays a critical role for China, being the third largest source of crude oil for the country after Saudi Arabia and Russia. In the first 7 months of 2019, Chinese imports from Angola reached 29.2 million tonnes and recorded a growth of +7% compared to the same period of 2018, according to the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GAC) data. Shipments towards Europe, the second largest importer of West African crudes, rose by a strong +19% to 63.1 million tonnes, while exports to India, the third largest importer, increased by +5% y-o-y to 27.6 million tonnes. Other growing exports were those concerning intra-Africa trades that recorded a robust +31 % y-o-y to 10.9 million tonnes in 2018 and those headed to South and Central American territories (9.5 million tonnes) which recorded a growth of +15 % yo-y. On the other hand, annual exports to US and Canada steeply decreased and reached 16.8 million tonnes (-34% yo-y) and 1.1 million tonnes (-54% y-o-y) respectively”, Awilco LNG concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide