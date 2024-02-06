LNG Shipping Rates Could Soften in the Years to Come

The LNG shipping market could be headed towards a softer era, in terms of the level of freight rates, as supply dynamics are expected to make an impact. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “the Biden administration’s decision to temporarily halt new LNG export approvals has injected new uncertainty into global gas markets. With America emerging as the top LNG exporter in 2023 ahead of Australia and Qatar, the policy shift clouds projections of future supply, demand and price dynamics. While currently operating US projects can continue to export, the pipeline of proposed export capacity will be stalled as the government reviews the climate and economic impacts. For context, the US was the third largest exporter in 2019, with half the exports of the previous year. This regulatory roadblock is having a direct impact across the gas value chain. US gas producers face delays to multi-billion-dollar facilities and are scrambling to re-project costs and timelines. International buyers may seek alternative suppliers in anticipation of dampened US export growth. Shipping companies are possibly preparing for weaker long-term demand for tanker capacity, amidst a time when the orderbook to fleet ratio stands above 50%, and with the majority of them being delivered either this year or the next”.

According to Intremodal’s Research Analyst, Mr. Fotis Kanatas, “in the short term, experts predict minimal price impact given today’s well supplied market. However, the signaling effect of America’s wavering commitment as a reliable LNG supplier could have a deeper impact. The US emerged as the top supplier of the gaseous fuel in 2023, with the biggest importer being by far Europe, with 118m m3, followed by Asia at not even half the volumes. It is evident that Europe turned to the US after Russian gas significantly decreased after the war In Ukraine. Taking a closer look at the other big LNG suppliers, we understand that Qatar and Australia are mainly supply Asia and its biggest economies, China, Japan and South Korea, meaning that Europe, will be the most affected should the ban result in fewer cargoes coming out of the United States. With ongoing projects that will remain unaffected, the US will retain its leading position as an LNG exporter. With this in mind, it is worth taking a look at the current fleet fundamentals and how freight rates could be affected by the decision in the future”.

Mr. Kanatas added that “freight rates on the spot market have followed the seasonal pattern of the last five years, with rates peaking before winter and softening in spring and summer, currently standing at $53,000/day for a 174k cbm vessel. Conversely, 1-year time charter rates for vessels of the same size have been softening steadily since the end of 2021, and currently stand at $36,000/day, when demand for vessels reached record highs amid uncertainty over Russian supplies”.

“The current fleet consists of almost 700 vessels larger than 45k cbm and the orderbook stands at 328 vessels, the majority of which are gas carriers larger than 174k cbm. This shows that ships are getting bigger and bigger, and that capacity is likely to put further pressure on supply. Furthermore, if we look at the age profile of the fleet, we see that more than half of the vessels are no more than 10 years old, which means that such a young fleet will be in service for many years to come. In addition, the current orderbook is frontloaded, with 170 vessels coming on stream over the next two years. Looking at the fundamentals, it is clear that the supply of LNG carriers will increase in the future, as will the demand for LNG. The recent US ban is unlikely to change the status quo in terms of the largest players, but the reduced export options amidst a rapid increase in vessel supply could potentially push freight rates lower in the coming years”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide