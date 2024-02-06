LNG Shipping Rates Could Soften in the Years to Come
According to Intremodal’s Research Analyst, Mr. Fotis Kanatas, “in the short term, experts predict minimal price impact given today’s well supplied market. However, the signaling effect of America’s wavering commitment as a reliable LNG supplier could have a deeper impact. The US emerged as the top supplier of the gaseous fuel in 2023, with the biggest importer being by far Europe, with 118m m3, followed by Asia at not even half the volumes. It is evident that Europe turned to the US after Russian gas significantly decreased after the war In Ukraine. Taking a closer look at the other big LNG suppliers, we understand that Qatar and Australia are mainly supply Asia and its biggest economies, China, Japan and South Korea, meaning that Europe, will be the most affected should the ban result in fewer cargoes coming out of the United States. With ongoing projects that will remain unaffected, the US will retain its leading position as an LNG exporter. With this in mind, it is worth taking a look at the current fleet fundamentals and how freight rates could be affected by the decision in the future”.
Mr. Kanatas added that “freight rates on the spot market have followed the seasonal pattern of the last five years, with rates peaking before winter and softening in spring and summer, currently standing at $53,000/day for a 174k cbm vessel. Conversely, 1-year time charter rates for vessels of the same size have been softening steadily since the end of 2021, and currently stand at $36,000/day, when demand for vessels reached record highs amid uncertainty over Russian supplies”.
“The current fleet consists of almost 700 vessels larger than 45k cbm and the orderbook stands at 328 vessels, the majority of which are gas carriers larger than 174k cbm. This shows that ships are getting bigger and bigger, and that capacity is likely to put further pressure on supply. Furthermore, if we look at the age profile of the fleet, we see that more than half of the vessels are no more than 10 years old, which means that such a young fleet will be in service for many years to come. In addition, the current orderbook is frontloaded, with 170 vessels coming on stream over the next two years. Looking at the fundamentals, it is clear that the supply of LNG carriers will increase in the future, as will the demand for LNG. The recent US ban is unlikely to change the status quo in terms of the largest players, but the reduced export options amidst a rapid increase in vessel supply could potentially push freight rates lower in the coming years”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide