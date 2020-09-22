LNG Shipping Sector versus ETF SPY

UP World LNG Shipping Index (UP LNG Index) succeed in breaking the resistance level of a double top pattern (highlighted by a green line). ETF SPY still goes down and the difference between them is narrowing.

We bring graphs of the three main gainers from the UP LNG Index as all are in different conditions. Golar LNG Ltd. continues to grow rapidly and might need a rest.

Höegh LNG Partners LP overcame the resistance level (highlighted with green line again), thus outperforming the index. Until then, it had more or less copied it.

Exmar NV tries to catch up the index after its price lost in June related to FLNG in Argentina.

Both japanese mentioned in the last analysis take a break.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com