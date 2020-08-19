LNG Shipping Sector versus ETF SPY

Last two weeks were good for world LNG shipping companies as their stocks were able to add cumulatively more than 12 %.

As shows the chart, UP World LNG Shipping Index rose significantly less than the US stock market since common March lows. Now the gap is smaller as SPY slows down and the LNG sector accelerates.

Although we can hardly await the rising spot rate to $200k per day again, its growth can be supportive to the stocks.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP World