LNG Shipping Sector versus Spot and Time Charter Rates

The rise in LNG transport prices continues, but is not followed by the share prices of LNG transport companies.

The UP World LNG Shipping Index peaked in mid-August, reaching its June high. A formation called Double Top was formed on the chart.

Thus, despite signs of a recovery in demand for LNG, stock prices continue to move sideways.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

On this chart are used data from UP Indices and Fearnleys.

Source: UP Indices.com