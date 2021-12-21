LNG shipping stocks: A tough week

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 1.86% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 1.94%.

It was quite a tough week, not only for LNG shipping stocks. Prices of US Natural Gas went down quite sharply. Most LNG shipping companies’ stocks lost what they gained last week. Only Asian stocks were able to rise. The most gained Malaysian MISC Berhad (KLSE: 3816) added 5%. Japanese trio gained between 2 and 4%. NYK Line (TSE: 9101) the most, “K “Line (TSE: 9107)the less.

On the contrary, the most significant loss suffered US New Fortress Energy (NYSE: NFE) and Russian PAO Sovcomflot (ME: FLOT). Both new constituents lost the same 8.7%. In addition, the US-listed oil and gas drilling trio – Shell, Chevron, and bp – also lost the same 4%. Finally, GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) lost 4.9%, which seems like a huge loss, but it was only half of the week’s low.

The past week’s report was very optimistic, but the uncertainty persists in stock markets.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world’s unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com