LNG shipping stocks added 24% in November

November was a very good month for LNG shipping stocks. UP World LNG Shipping Index added 24% when SPX gained „only“ 11%. Last week continues in this series.

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies from the LNG shipping sector, gained 3.6 points, or 5.2%, last week. US stocks represented by S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 2.27%.

The largest and the only double digit growth was achieved by Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP +12.5%). Other rising stocks added around 8%: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101.T), Exmar (EXM.BR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) or GasLog Partners LP (GLOP).

There was only one company whose stocks suffered quite a huge loss – Awilco LNG ASA lost 8.9%. Second losing company was Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), which price oscillated between $2.4 and $2.72, closing at $2.54.

So why the UP World LNG Shipping Index added only 5%? Qatar Gas Transport Company (QGTS.QA) did a small correction of 0.4%, after its stocks did a high at 3.25 Qatar Rial. The rest of constituents added between 1 and 6%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

