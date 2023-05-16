LNG shipping stocks: All options are still open

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI), the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 0.5% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index lost 0.28%. Both indices are in the picture below.

UPI hasn´t chosen its future way yet, and both directions – up and down – are still open. This fact is reflected by the constituents of UPI. There is also no direction, and many of them just go sideways.

Only Qatar´s Nakilat (QSE: QGTS) is rising. Its rise started in April, and last week it added 2.8%. Now the stock is close to a resistance area.

The other three gainers of the past week go sideways. “K” line (TSE: 9107) gained 6.7%, Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) raised its price by 3.3%, and Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG) gained 2.3%, same as Excelerate Energy (NASDAQ: EE). Flex LNG will publish its Q1-23 results on Tuesday this week.

The most lost Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG). The loss of 6.2% means it broke down the $2.50 level. New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) declined by 4.6%.

Gas and Oil trio also decreased. bp (NYSE: BP) lost 3.6%, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) declined by 2.2%, and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) lost 1.3%.

So the future development is still open, and the decision is even close now.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of the UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com