LNG shipping stocks: Back over support

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 7.07% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index gained 2.55%.

The course of the UP index once again reached, and very quickly, above the broken support line.

The Japanese trio contributed the most to the growth of the UP index, but mainly Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (TSE: 9107), whose shares rose by 22.5%. The two remainings, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE: 9104) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (TSE: 9101), added 9.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

U.S. listed New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE ) gained 7.9%. Capital Product Partners (NYSE: CPLP) with 6.4%, Flex LNG (OSE / NYSE: FLNG) with 5.8%, and Qatar’s Nakilat (QSE: QGTS) with 5.1% can also be included among the more significant gains.

We will skip the otherwise excellent gains of 3 to 5% today; most companies belong there.

Smaller growth was suffered only by GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) with 1.4%, Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) with 0.6%, and Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP), close to delisting, which contributed 0.2%.

No company suffered a price drop last week.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 18 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com