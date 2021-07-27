LNG shipping stocks: Decline slowed

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, lost 0.28% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 1.96%.

LNG shipping stocks slowed their decline. Most stocks were hovering around zero, but several stocks continued to lose.

The following picture provides a comparison of the UP Index and S&P 500.

The most weakening stock was Exmar NV (BSE:EXM) that lost 6.8%. The second most losing unit was Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG). Week closing price was lower by 2.8%.

Two constituents of the UP Index moved up. The largest gain of +1.6% was recorded, by GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), followed by Flex LNG which moved up for 1.1%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 18 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com