LNG shipping stocks: Down to the support line

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 7.80% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index lost 5.79%.

Shares of companies in the LNG shipping sector recorded a second losing week in a row. The only company whose exchange rate rose was the Malaysian MISC Berhad (KLSE: 3816). The increase was 2.6%. Of course, this was not enough to keep the UP index down.

Gas and oil companies, which are represented in the UP Index by LNG carrier owners – Shell (NYSE: Shel), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and bp (NYSE: BP) – fell sharply. All three of these companies decrease by 14 to 15.5%.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) also performed similarly. The first wrote off 15%; the Norwegian company lost 13%. Both did not confirm the breakthrough and returned below the previous resistance level. The group of double-digit losses was supplemented by SM Korea Line Corporation (KSE: 005880), which lost 11.3%.

Carrier owners listed on US stock exchanges have copied the US decline. Flex LNG (NYSE. FLNG) depreciates 9.5%, Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) declines 8.8%, New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) loses 7.7%, and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) decreases by 6.6%.

The Japanese trio also made similar losses. The exchange rate of the company “K” line (TSE: 9107) fell the most, by 7.2%. NYK Line (TSE: 9101) lost 5% and MOL (TSE: 9104) lost 4.3%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is now close to the support line, but even this level will not be broken; there are new resistance levels on the way up.

