LNG shipping stocks: Following the global stock markets

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 2.35% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 2.41%.

Global stock markets continued decreasing and took the LNG shipping sector with them. In contrast, many LNG shippers look good technically, and a continuous downtrend would be surprising.

The most declined Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP), losing 11.1%. Then, Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) lost a bit above 8%. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) wrote off 7.2%, and Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) and bp (NYSE: BP) declined by 4.3%. This list can be riched with Misc Berhad (KLSE: 3816), which lost 2.6%. And that is all losses over 2%.

On the other hand, one company gained much: “K” Line (TSE: 9107) added over 22%. Korea Line Corporation move the price of its stocks up by 5.6%

