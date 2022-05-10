LNG shipping stocks: Gains again

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 7.32% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 0.21%.

The new constituent was added to the UP World LNG Shipping Index: Greek´s Capital Product Partners LP (Nasdaq: CPLP), which owns six new LNG tankers. Its weight is 1.91%. The new weight of all constituents is published at up-indices.com.

Last week was again very successful for a lot of LNG shippers. The biggest growth was recorded by Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG), as the German government signed contracts with DLNG´s GP Dynagas Ltd. and Höegh LNG Ltd. for four FSRUs. DLNG moved up by over 17%.

New Fortress Energy (Nasdaq: NFE) gained nearly 16%. This company also decreased its weight in the UP Index as its other LNG shipping projects generate revenues.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) added 9.4% to its stock price, Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) rise by 8.3%, and Golar LNG (Nasdaq: GLNG) gained 7.2%.

Gas and Oil producers – and also LNG shippers – like bp (NYSE: BP), Chevron (Nasdaq: CVX), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL). Their gains were between 10 and 8%.

Also, the Japanese trio was successful and MOL the most. This multi-shipping company moved up by nearly 7%. “K” line added 4.5%, and NYK Line gained 3.7%.

Only Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG) lost 3%.

LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer both freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com