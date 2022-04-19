LNG shipping stocks: Gentle rise outperformed the SPX index

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 3.29% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 2.13%.

LNG shipping stocks continue in gentle movements. Only one company was able to gain double-digit gains – Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG), which rose 10.5% last week. This company had continued rising since mid-2020 when the price was $5.60. Now the price is above $31.50.

The second most successful stock was New Fortress Energy (Nasdaq: NFE). NFE added 6.7% to its price, but this company’s price draws a chart without any clear uptrend. Same for Korea Line Corporation (KSE: 005880), which gained 4.6% of its price.

Golar LNG Limited (Nasdaq: GLNG) broke resistance at the beginning of February and started a pretty sharp uptrend. Last week this company added 5.7%.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) lost 15.2%, the most among the LNG shippers of the UP World LNG Shipping Index. GasLog LNG Partners (NYSE: GLOP) in second place declined much less – 3.8%. The price of this partnership is still close to the level of resistance.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com