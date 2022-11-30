LNG shipping stocks: Growth continued

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI), the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 6.01% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 1.53%.

The UP Index beat the SPX with growth just below an all-time highs level.

There were double-digit gains again, this time two – Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) added 12.9%, and Flex LNG (OSE / NYSE: FLNG) rose 10.5%. With narrowed eyes, Excelerate Energy (NASDAQ: EE) can be added to this pair, which was half a percent short of the double-digit mark.

The other two growing companies were from Japan. NYK Line (TSE: 9101) rose 8.5%, and MOL (TSE: 9104) added 7.1%.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) surpassed the five percent growth mark. The third Japanese representative “K” line (TSE: 9107) was only a tenth short. Also worth noting is the growth of GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) by 3.8% and bp (NYSE: BP) by 3.6%.

The journey down wasn’t the usual last week. Even the most significant was within two percent. Korea Line Corporation (KRX: 005880) lost 1.8%, and Qatar’s Nakilat (QSE: QGTS) fell 1.1%.

Our regular readers know that we expect a short correction. This opinion of ours still stands.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of the UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

