LNG shipping stocks: Has this growth already been exhausted?

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 0.53% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 0.31%.

The growth of most companies included in the UP Index slowed to a halt. Although one company achieved almost 10% growth (“K” Line, TSE: 9107), this is catching up with the previous decrease.

The only company that grows continuously is Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG). After all, these shares grew by 6.7% last week and were the second most successful. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) also grew by 4.5%, followed by Japan’s NYK Line (TSE: 9101).

The number of declining companies was larger and with a loss of almost 8%, they are dominated by a new increase in the UP Index New Fortress Energy (NYSE: NFE). Second GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) loses 5.1%.

The following picture provides a comparison of the UP Index and S&P 500 development.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com