LNG shipping stocks: Japanese trio failed

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 2.62% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 2.21%.

Three companies from the UP Index grew at a double-digit rate. Shares of Belgian Exmar (BSE: EXM) accounted for the biggest growth: 16.2%. Golar LNG Limited (NYSE: GLNG) rose 15.4%. Third was Norwegian Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) with 10% growth.

On the contrary, the Japanese trio, which has been driving the growth of the UP Index in recent weeks, failed. Shares of the “K” line (TSE: 9107) lost the most, 30.5%. Followed by shares of NYK Line (TSE: 9101) and MOL (TSE: 9104), which depreciated 24.5%, respectively. 23.9%.

Also noteworthy is Shell’s (NYSE: RDS.A) gap growth by 8.1% and similar BP (NYSE: BP) growth by 5.2%.

The following picture provides a comparison of the UP Index and S&P 500 development.



UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com