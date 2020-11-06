LNG shipping stocks lag surge in spot rates

While spot LNG shipping market has tightened in the last one month, LNG shipping stock prices have underperformed the Baltic LNG Index. Spot LNG shipping rates crossed USD 100,000pd for modern vessels in October and are presently hovering around USD 120,000pd for MEGI / XDF vessels. The recent increase in spot LNG shipping rates is attributed to improved US-Asia trade and tight vessel availability. DMFR LNG shipping index increased merely 3.8% in October compared to a 120.5% increase in Baltic LNG shipping index. Baltic plus one calendar FFA increased by 26.8% during the same period. YTD 2020, DMFR LNG spot shipping index has declined 35% compared to a 30.5% increase in Baltic LNG index. We aim to explore the lacklustre performance of LNG stocks and whether tightness in spot LNG shipping rates will last.

Weak LNG prospects cast a shadow on stock prices

We believe LNG shipping stocks lag surging spot LNG shipping rates due to weak prospects ahead. Despite the recent increase in spot shipping rates, fundamentals for LNG shipping remain weak. Global LNG trade is expected to decline 0.9% YoY to 351.7 mtpa in 2020, compared with a growth of 8.1% YoY in 2018 and 12.9% YoY in 2019. Going forward, LNG trade is expected to grow only 4.5% in 2021. Many LNG liquefaction projects which were expected to get FID in 2020 have been deferred. Moreover, we expect 47 LNG vessels to be delivered in 2021 and about 25% of these vessels are still uncommitted.

Rally in spot LNG shipping rates to be short-lived

We believe a comparatively lower increase in DMFR LNG shipping index is because the recent increase in spot shipping rates is expected to be temporary and these rates are likely to soften in 2021 due to high deliveries. Furthermore, while +1 calendar month FFA has done well, most FFAs have declined which includes +2 month, +3 month and +1 calendar year FFAs. LNG FFA for +2 calendar year has remained unchanged.

While Baltic spot LNG shipping rates and 1M LNG FFA have gone up in October, 2M FFA has declined 16.2% and 3M FFA has declined 26.2%. Looking longer term, one-calendar year FFA declined 1.2% in October, while two-calendar year FFA (BLNG1+2CAL) for 2022 remained unchanged at $52,500pd as long-term prospects remain weak.

Companies with higher spot exposure to benefit

As the increase in spot freight rates is positive for LNG shipping companies, those with higher spot exposure will benefit the most. From companies under our coverage, Golar and Gaslog stand to benefit given their high spot exposure. While Golar LNG has 13 of its 16 LNG vessels trading in the spot market, 9 of the 30 Gaslog vessels trade in the spot market.

DMFR LNG index lags Asian LNG import growth

Asian LNG import has picked momentum of late with imports from key Asian LNG countries increasing 2.3% MoM in August and 8.5% MoM in September. However, LNG imports from these key Asian nations was down 9% YTD (till September 2020). DMFR LNG index declined 2.3% in September compared with an 8.5% increase in Asian LNG imports of these countries.

Conclusion

We believe investors await firm signs of recovery before the increase in spot LNG shipping rates can translate into a gain for LNG shipping stock prices. Large deliveries next year are a concern and LNG demand needs to recover from COVID-19-induced demand slump. We favour companies with a strong balance sheet, a higher proportion of fixed charter and solid revenue backlog.

