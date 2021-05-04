LNG shipping stocks: No losers last week

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, added more than 1.25 points or 1.5% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index added 0.02%.

Also last week, some shares from the LNG shipping sector rose in double digits. There were no losers last week, the biggest lost was 0.6%.

Geographically, these three double-digits rising stocks covered the entire globe: Awilco LNG ASA from Norway (OSE: ALNG) gained 16.7%, U.S. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) added 14.4% and Korea Line Corporation / SM KLC from South Korea (KRX: 005880) added 13.7%.

Three Japanese companies also growth of 6 percent or more: “K” Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., TSE: 9107), MOL (Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., TSE: 9104) and NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, TSE: 9101).

Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE: TGP) and Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) also grew by around 5%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 20 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com