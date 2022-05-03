LNG shipping stocks: Only one gainer

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 1.41% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 3.27%.

It was a second declining week for LNG shipping stocks. Only one company raised – Flex LNG (NYSE (FLNG) added 8%. The second biggest gain was 0.6%, performed by Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG).

All others lost or moved nowhere. The most significant losses were suffered by Exmar NV (BSE: EXM), which lost over 13%. New Fortress Energy (Nasdaq: NFE) wrote of 4.1%.

Many companies that lost around 3%: Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP), Qatar Gas Transport Company – Nakilat (QSE: QGTS), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE: 9104), NYK Line (TSE: 9101), bp (NYSE: BP) or Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

With a 2% loss finished last week: Korea Line Corporation (KSE: 005880) and Golar LNG (Nasdaq: GLNG).

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer both freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com