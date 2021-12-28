LNG shipping stocks: Over 5% up

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 5.17% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index rose 2.28%.

LNG shipping stocks represented by their benchmark broke up several resistance levels, and the UP Index is close again to 100 points.

Investors in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) were the most successful. Both companies gained two-digit gains: 12.9% and 10%.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) was very close to a similar increase and missed only one-tenth of the dollar. Nearly 8% to its price added Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG). Russian PAO Sovcomflot (ME: FLOT) gained 5%.

Only two of Japanese trio growth. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (TSE: 9101) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE: 9104) gained a similar 3.7%. On the other hand, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (TSE: 9107) lost 2.1%, nearly the most significant loss last week.

Only Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) and Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) lost more: 3% resp. 2.5%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world’s unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com