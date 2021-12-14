LNG shipping stocks: Recovery arrived

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 1.54% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 3.82%.

The recovery among LNG shares has come. The most rising company was Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP), which, after the shock, responded to investors’ expectations regarding an increase in the repurchase offer. The unit price rose 14% and finished at $4.48. Japanese Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” Line, TSE:9107) gained almost 12%.

Other UP Index companies grew by around two to four percent: SM Korea Line Corporation +4% (KRX:005880), Chevron +3.4% (NYSE:CVX), Exmar NV +3.3% (BSE:EXM), Flex LNG +2.6% (NYSE:FLNG) or New Fortress Energy +2.4% (NYSE:NFE).

On the contrary, very few companies lost. These include mainly GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), which fell by more than 5%. Next were Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Awilco LNG (OSE:ALNG), which lost 2.6 and 2.4%, respectively.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com