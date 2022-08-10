LNG shipping stocks: Regular rebalance of the UP Index

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 0.22% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index lost 0.31%.

The turn of July and August brought a regular rebalance of the UP Index. Two constituents were added, and one was removed. There were also some significant changes in the weight of constituents.

Norwegian Cool Company Limited (OSE: COOL) and U.S. FSRU dominator Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) are new constituents of the UP World LNG Shipping Index. Their weight is set to 2.05% and 1.71%.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) finished participating in the UP Index as this partnership is set to be delisted from the stock market.

UP World LNG Shipping Index now consists of 19 companies and partnerships from all over the world.

The biggest – and maximum allowed – 20% weight still have Qatar LNG giant Qatar Gas Transport Company – Nakilat (QSE: QGTS). In the second place is U.S.-listed Norwegian company Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG), weighing 15.68%. The third biggest weight has Japanese shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha aka “K” line (TSE: 9107) with 9.60%. This company increased its share of revenues from LNG shipping.

The biggest gainer of weight is Shell (NYSE: Shel), as its FLNG Prelude resumes activity (till the strike). Its weight rises from 2.17 to 4.71%. On the other hand, Golar LNG Ltd. (NYQ: GLNG) lost from 20% to 8.30% after selling its LNG carrier fleet to the newcomer Cool Company.

All weights can be found on the UP World LNG Shipping Index web. These changes show the growth and development of the LNG market.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com