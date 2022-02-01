LNG shipping stocks: Rising stocks and volatility

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 3.54% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index gained 0.77%.

Last week was much more successful for the LNG shipping stocks than the week before. Again, there were two-digit gainers even though most companies did not rise so fast and Asian stock moved slightly below 0%.

LNG shipping stocks (and UP Index) are influenced by external events such as FED, and high volatility might persist for a few weeks.

The biggest gainers were Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG), Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG), and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG).

Awilco rose 15.5%, similar to its loss a week before. Flex LNG gained 12.9% and moved back to the support price area. Traded volume was about three times higher than usual during the past three weeks. Golar gained 11.5%, and its stock price is back below the resistance level. Both Awilco and Golar traded on standard volume.

The rise was supported by Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Exmar BV (BRX: EXM), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Shell added nearly 5%, Exmar 3.5%, and Chevron almost 3%.

The UP Index was pushed low by two US-listed partnerships: GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG). Their situation is different because GasLog announced Q4 earnings, and its units fell back down. Dynagas price went back to the support area from even lower levels.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com