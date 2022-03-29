LNG shipping stocks: Skyroceting of U.S. listed LNG shippers

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 6.62% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index gained 1.79%.

Last week was mega-successful for U.S.-listed LNG shippers. The biggest gainer is Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP), which jump up 35%. No new information about GP redemption was published.

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) added nearly 30% to its price, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose by 25%. New Fortress Energy gained (NASDAQ: NFE) over 20%, and Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) gained 16%. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) followed a nearly 15% gain.

These vast gains were caused by the deal of 15 billion m3 of LNG to Europe announced by U.S. president Joe Biden.

In Europe, Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG) followed with a 13% gain. Shell (NYSE: Shel), BP (NYSE: BP), and Belgian Exmar NV (BSE: EXM) added 8%.

On the other hand, Japanese trio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (TSE: 9101), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE: 9104) and Kabushiki Kisen Kaisha (TSE: 9107) lost between 10 and nearly 12%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

