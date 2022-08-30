LNG shipping stocks: S&P 500 surpassed

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 2.18% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index lost 4.04%.

Only one constituent was able to gain a two-digit rise. It was Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG), which gained 21.5%.

Exmar NV (BSE: EXM), the second most successful company, was only 0.3% from the two- digit level as it rose by 9.7%. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) added 6.5%.

Many constituents added between three and five percent: Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) 4.7%, Golar LNG (NYQ: GLNG) gained 4.6%, Cool Company (OSE: COOL) added 4.1%, Shell (NYSE: SHEL) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) 3.8% resp. 3.6%.

Only two companies had significant losses: Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) lost 3.2% after 2Q earnings, and SM Korea Line (KRX: 005880) lost 3.5%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA,

Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

