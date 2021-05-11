LNG shipping stocks: Still up, but some companies disappeared

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, added more than 2 points or over 2.30% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index added 1.23%.

The LNG market is growing and even LNG shipping becomes consolidating. During the regular rebalance there were removed two constituents of the UP World LNG Shipping Index: Golar LNG Partners LP (ex-NYSE:GMLP) and Höegh LNG (OSE:HLNG). New weight of constituents is published here.

GMLP and its fleet is now part of New Fortress Energy (NYSE:NFE), HMLP is bought by Larus Holding Limited (“JVCo”), a 50/50 joint venture between Leif Höegh & Co. Ltd. (“LHC”) and funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. Completion of the acquisition by way of amalgamation was announced on May 4, 2021.

Consolidation continues. The third one, GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is going to be bought by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and go private if authorized at a General Meeting in June.

LNG shipping stocks still go up. The main movers were again all three Japanese companies (NYK line, TSE:9101, “K” line, TSE:9107 and MOL, TSE:9104) and oil & gas companies (Shell, NYSE:RDS-A, Chevron, NYSE:CVX, BP, NYSE:BP) with support of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP). Only Awilco LNG ASA (OSE:ALNG) suffered a major loss and declined more than 6 %,

Three Japanese companies also growth of 6 percent or more: “K” Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., TSE: 9107), MOL (Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., TSE: 9104) and NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, TSE: 9101).

Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE: TGP) and Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) also grew by around 5%.

About the UP World LNG Shipping Index

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 18 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com