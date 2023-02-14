LNG shipping stocks: Strong growth outperformed SPX

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI), the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 3.35% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index lost 1.11%.

While US stocks shifted the index deeper a week ago, supporting its growth the previous week. As a result, the week was very successful for UPI, outperforming SPX by nearly five percent. This growth was significant as a sign of possible future moves of the index. Financial results by 4Q 2022 mainly caused the increase.

The biggest gain was made by bp (NYSE BP); it grew by more than 15% after Tuesday´s earnings.

Japanese “K” line (TSE: 9107) presented its 4Q results at the beginning of February but gained over 8% last week.

The following two gainers will present their results this week, and both gained more than 7%. Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG) has its earning call on Thursday, and Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) on Thursday.

Investors believe that the offer for a buyback for GasLog Partners at $7.7 is low and continuously pushes the unit´s price higher. For example, last week, the growth made more than 6%, and the price is now over $8.65.

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) was the last company whose stock made a recordable rise, in this case, nearly 6%.

Only Exmar (BSE: EXM) lost more than one percent, in this case, 1.9%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of the UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com