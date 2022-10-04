LNG shipping stocks: Support worked

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 0.96% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index lost 2.91%.

The past week‘s decline was stopped or slowed down on the support line as expected. Constituents of the UP Index were very volatile, and double-digit moves up and down occurred.

The Norway companies are winners of the week as all three were in the group of top four gainers. Cool Company (OSE: COOL) and Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) were the most rising. CoollCo added 23.1% and ALNG 22%. On the third step is Qatar Gas Transport Company – Nakilat (QSE: QGTS), which added 13.5%. This is a massive rise for this company. The fourth was Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG), which increased by 11.4%.

Belgian Exmar (BSE: EXM) added 8.8%, and Golar LNG (NYQ: GLNG) rose by 6.1%.

Asian stocks led the declining group. All three Japanese companies had an ex-date for dividends, which seems to be the main reason for the decline. In Japan, dividends are paid only once a year. Two of these trio, NYK Line and “K” line, have also split the stock. MOL did the same on March 2022.

NYK Line (TSE: 9101) lost 23%, MOL (TSE: 9104) declined by 20.8%, and “K” line lost 16.7%. SM Korea Line Corporation (KSE: 005880) continued the downtrend, losing over 14% last week. This was the most significant decline without an ex-date.

Capital Product Partners (NYQ: CPLP) lost 5.5%, and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) declined by 5%.

World markets are still very volatile, but the first test of the UP Index´s support line was successful.

Source: UP-Indices.com