LNG shipping stocks: The Asian growth

Last week, the UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI) gained 3.81 points or 2.51%, closing at 155.85 points. This index tracks the performance of LNG shipping companies. The S&P 500 (SPX) index, representing U.S. stocks, also experienced a loss of 0.16%. You can find both indices in the image below.

The UPI is on the rise and has broken through the second-to-last resistance line formed in February of this year. Now, it is the third attempt to break the highest border, but previous attempts did not look as promising and did not reach such high levels. The success of the UPI is mainly due to the strong performance of Asian companies. While European and American shares mostly declined or hovered around zero, Asian companies were growing very strongly.

NYK Line (TSE: 9101) grew the most, with a 6.1% increase that surpassed the highs from the beginning of this year. The second most profitable company was the sole American representative, Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG), which grew by 5.2% and once again broke out of the previous first support ledge. However, the change in the uptrend is still far away because, from the current price of $23.77, there are over six dollars left to the upper limit of the bracket.

Korean SM KLC (KRX: 005880) added exactly five percent – a significant increase after a long decline. This growth led to a close touch of the bottom of the range, from which the stock fell out in late August. Meanwhile, Japanese company M.O.L. (TSE: 9104) has continued to rise since breaking its previous highs in August, adding another 4.2% last week.

Last but not least, Qatar’s Nakilat (QSE: QGTS) contributed to the growth of UPI by adding 3.2% to its shares. But even this company still has a long way to go to overcome the previous highs.

Although the last Japanese representative of the “K” line (TSE: 9107) added just under two percent, it is also very close to the historical highs of 2007. Finally, we will mention one representative of European-American companies. It is Shell (NYSE: SHEL), which rose by 2.3% and confirmed a breakthrough above this year’s resistance.

Of the companies that lost value, we will only mention Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLEX), which lost 2.4% and closed below $30, just on the lowest part of the support area. So even this company can rise, especially with the high contract coverage.

To sum up, the growth of UPI is primarily driven by Asian stocks, particularly Japanese stocks. This week, the Qatari representative joined the growth, which is the largest company in our index. Most of the other companies are in a support area from where they can grow due to the upcoming winter season.

UP World LNG Shipping Index, established in 2020, is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of worldwide publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This unique index covers 18 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service.

We offer freemium (the basic chart of the UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com