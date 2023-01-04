LNG shipping stocks: The decline did not spoil a successful year

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI), the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 1.46% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index lost 0.14%.

The year 2022 ended with shares of shipping companies – represented by the UP World LNG Shipping Index – down, but it was a successful year for them. The UP Index gained 45%. In addition, the index reached its maximum at the turn of November and December, and the sector uses the coincidence of two strong growth forces: growth in demand for LNG not only in Europe and the peak of the heating season.

Excelerate Energy (NASDAQ: EE) and Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG) contributed the most to the decline of the UP index, which lost 5.3 and 5.2 percent. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shed 3.9%, and “K” line (TSE: 9107) lost 3.1%.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) gained the most, 6.5%. Malaysia’s MISC (KLSE: 3816) appears to have opted for growth, gaining 3.3%. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) gained 1.2%.

Quarterly results to be announced in a few weeks should continue to reflect the sector’s importance.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world's LNG carrier fleet.

