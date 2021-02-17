LNG shipping stocks: Unclear direction

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, gained over 1.5 points, or nearly 2.1%, last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 1.23%.

Shares of companies in the LNG shipping sector continue to move ambiguously. Only US listed companies (plus one exception) showed larger upward movements.

Asian stocks were hovering around zero with two exceptions: Malaysia’s Misc Berhad (3816.KL) added 1.3% and Japan’s “K” Line (9107.T) lost two percent. The mid-term stock development of these companies is right the opposite.

In contrast, in the USA the increases were 8-9% (Dynagas LNG Partners LP – DLNG, GasLog Ltd. -GLOG), 5% (Flex LNG Ltd. – FLNG and in Oslo listed Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. – HLNG) and around 3% (Höegh LNG Partners LP – HMLP, Teekay LNG Partners LP – TGP, GasLog Partners LP – GLOP). Both Golars (Golar LNG Limited – GLNG and Golar LNG Partners LP – GMLP) courses were virtually unchanged.

Chart below shows both UP World LNG Shipping Index and S&P 500.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 20 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com