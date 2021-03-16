LNG shipping stocks: Up and out

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, gained 2.94 points, or over 3.7%, last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 2.64%.

After two volatile weeks, it was impossible to find a falling stock last week. There was only one loss of 1.2% (GasLog Ltd., NYSE:GLOG).

On the contrary, the bad news is that a third company might be delisted from the world stock markets. This time it is the Norwegian company Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OSE: HLNG) and buyers are funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. After the announcement of the plan, the company’s shares rose by 34%. Minority shareholders, like Cobas Asset Management that holds about 15 %, disagree with this offer.

The second most growing stock or unit was Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG), which added 12%.

The trio of Japanese companies added 8% (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. or “K” Line, TSE: 9107), 9% (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., TSE: 9104) and 10% (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha or NYK Line, TSE: 9101).

Last week’s gainers, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell have grown again, but not so strongly and added from 0.7 (BP, NYSE:BP) to 2.3% (Chevron Corporation, NYSE:CVX).

Chart below shows both UP World LNG Shipping Index and S&P 500.



UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 20 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com