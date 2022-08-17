LNG shipping stocks: UP Index above 150 points

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 8.06% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index gained 3.26%.For the first time in its history, the UP Index exceeded the 150-point threshold. While in February, it still was below the initial 100 points. The positive thing is that several companies in the index contributed to this strong growth.

Last week, the smallest member of the UP Index, Belgium’s Exmar NV (BSE: EXM), rose the most. However, this happened based on the news about the sale of FLNG Tango to the Italian ENI, and the share price increased by 50%. More critical for Exmar’s future in the UP Index is the upcoming service of FSRU S188 in Eemshaven, which is scheduled for September. The fourth quarter will finally bring an increase in the weight of this company in the UP World LNG Shipping Index.

Four significant companies rose in double digits, all by very similar percentages: Golar LNG (NYQ: GLNG) gained 19.4%, New Fortress Energy (NYQ: NFE) rose 16.8%, Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG) added 14.3%, and newcomer Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) grew by 13.1%. The Flex LNG stock price remained above the $30 mark for the first time on the weekly charts.

Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) strengthened its course by a still handsome 8.1%. Also above five percent were bp (NYSE: BP) with a final growth of 6.8%, and another newcomer Cool Company (OSE: COOL), which added 5.7%.



Shell (NYSE: SHEL) and GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) remained just below the five percent mark.

Conversely, shares of Qatar Gas Transport Company – Nakilat (QSE: QGTS) weakened. However, the decrease of 2.7% is understandable after the strong previous growth. On the contrary, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha – “K” line (TSE: 9107) has been moving only sideways for a long time. Even here, however, a decrease of 4.4% does not mean an acceleration in the direction of development.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com