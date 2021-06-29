LNG shipping stocks: UP Index continues its way to 100 points
The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, gained more than 4.25 point or nearly 4.65% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 2.74%.
UP World LNG Shipping Index continues ist way to 100 points. This initial value is still the highest price as the UP Index started in January 2020 just before the COVID-19 fall.
Picture below shows interpretation of the charts of UP World LNG Shipping Index and S&P 500, where two trendlines set an up channel.
Top gainers of last week are Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) followed by Japanese Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (TSE:9107). Dynagas gained over 31% and closed a week at $3.69. Nearly 17.5% gained GasLog. K line gained 12.3% and broke a 2014 high.
Other movers are Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (TSE:9101) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE:9104), both from Japan. Their gains are 7.9% and 6.8%.
Norwegian Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) gained over 5%
For more than 4% rose also Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP).
Belgian Exmar NV (BSE:EXM) lost 4.2% followed by Malaysian MISC Berhad (KLSE:3816) and South Korean SM KLC (KRX:005880).
Source: UP-Indices.com