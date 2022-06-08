LNG shipping stocks: Up, up, up! Both prices and volatility

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 1.84% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index lost 1.20%.

As the S&P 500 index declined, the LNG shipping stocks became more volatile. The variability of price movement is more extensive, and yet gains prevail; it is a bit harder to hold them.

The most significant growth, 15.6%, was recorded by GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP). This move broke through the resistance line, which lasted from 2020. This rise must be verified by time.

Other gains were a bit lower. Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG) gained 7.8%, similar to Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG). Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) both added 7.3%.

Asian stocks decline more than the rest of the UP Index constituents. Especially NYK Line (TSE: 9101) lost 4.5%, and MOL (TSE: 9104) lost 3.5%. This may be due to earlier market closures due to different time zones.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer both freemium (the basic chart of UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

