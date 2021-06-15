LNG shipping stocks: UP World LNG Shipping Index rises 4th week in a row

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping industry, gained more than 2.8 point or more than 3% last week. US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index added 0.41%. UP Index rises four weeks in a row and is still closer to its initial value of 100 points.

The most rising LNG shipping stocks last week were two Japanese and one European listed in New York.

Chart below shows both UP World LNG Shipping Index and S&P 500.

For 11% raised its stock price K line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, TSE:9107). NYK line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, TSE:9101) added nearly 8% and Golar LNG Limited raised 7.3%, All three made new weekly highs.

Over two percent rose another three companies: MOL from Japan (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, TSE:9104) added 4.9%, Korea Line Corporation (KRX:005880) gained 4.9% and Norwegian Awilco LNG ASA (OSE:ALNG) raised 4.3%.

Over one percent lost only two companies: Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat, QSE:QGST) lost 1.8% and Belgian Exmar NV (BSE:EXM) declined 1.3%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 18 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers more than 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com